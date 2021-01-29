Real Housewives Feud! Vicki Gunvalson SLAMS Lisa Rinna!

Vicki Gunvalson may no longer be a Real Housewife, but she’s still picking fights like one!

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star stopped by the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast to look back at her time on the hit Bravo franchise and air out some grievances with other ladies from the hit Bravo franchise.

Interestingly, the 58-year-old didn’t have many issues with her Orange County cohorts, but she did throw some shade at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna — who apparently gave Vicki the cold shoulder at a Housewives event last year.

Gunvalson said she felt like she was “looked down on” by the soap star and other RHOBH cast members at the time, telling the host:

“They wouldn’t have a job if it wasn’t for me starting this damn thing!”

We get what she means. Vicki is the OC OG: an original cast member on RHOC, the first show on the franchise, making her one of the first Housewives in Bravo history.

According to the Bravolebrity, that entitles her to the utmost respect from other heavyweights. But to Vicki’s dismay, Lisa and some of her Beverly Hills co-stars didn’t so much as bat an eye at her when they all met. She remembered:

“The last time I saw all of them was either at Bravo Con or Andy [Cohen]‘s baby shower in January of last year. And truly, you know, Lisa Rinna didn’t give me the time of day.”

Gasp!

The reality star recalled her experience with Rinna, sharing:

“I said hi to her, and she was like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re Orange County.’”

The verbal equivalent of champagne to the face, if you ask Vicki!

The mother-of-two noted that other members of the RHOBH cast dismissed her as well, but didn’t name names, adding:

“I don’t think they gave me the time of day.”

Vicki did, however, mention how she also took issue with Rinna for dancing on tables at Andy’s baby shower:

“It’s just, I just felt looked down on, you know, she’s up on the tables, dancing. I’m like, ‘Why? This is Andy’s baby shower. You want attention?’ It was just all very, I just sat back going, ‘Wow, this is a little messed up.’”

LOLz! We don’t think Andy minded the dancing, but go off, gurl!

While she didn’t personally enjoy the antics of Amelia Hamlin‘s mom, Vicki — who left RHOC last year after she was demoted to “Friend” status for Season 14 — acknowledged that the Housewives usually do fight for attention and screen time. She explained:

“You just see it from a different perspective when you’re not on anymore. Like you are all about who’s looking at you, you know… I have been there. I’ve done that. I’ve wanted people to stare at me. I wanted them to know [that] I know how to whoop it up.”

It’s understandable to want to be respected by your peers, but we don’t think Rinna will be bowing down to Vicki anytime soon. What about YOU, Perezcious readers? Think OC and Beverly Hills are just two entirely different beasts??

