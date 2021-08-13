New Real Housewives Series In The Works! See Who’s Leading The Cast…

More Real Housewives drama is headed to the small screen!

TMZ learned Friday that a new series is currently in the works to stream on Peacock. Lots of details for the show are being determined, but here’s the big news: we already know alumni Dorinda Medley and Vicki Gunvalson are part of the cast!

As fans will remember, Dorinda exited RHONY last August after an impressive six seasons. Her upcoming co-star notably left RHOC in 2020 after 14 years on the hit. Having been demoted to a “friend” and distracted by life in general by that point, it was the right time for her to walk away from the cameras… But things have clearly changed!

The destination at which the Housewives mash-up will be shot is still in consideration. A similar all-star series for the streamer was recently filmed in Turks and Caicos (with the ladies in blue, above), so viewers can expect to watch their faves travel to a tropical destination soon since filming will begin in the next few weeks.

[Image via Melissa Gorga/Dorinda Medley/Vicki Gunvalson/Instagram]