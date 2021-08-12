Seems Like Lisa Rinna Has Changed Her Tune About Daughter Amelia Hamlin Dating Scott Disick!

It sure sounds like Lisa Rinna is really coming to terms with having Scott Disick in her life!

While it was certainly unexpected when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star got with Lisa’s then-19-year-old daughter Amelia Hamlin, the shock has apparently worn off! Now, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is solely focused on making sure her daughter is happy, healthy, and thriving while being there to support her the whole way through!

The 58-year-old longtime reality TV personality sat down with Andy Cohen on Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live episode, and during their late night TV chat, the momma came around quite a bit on lovin’ The Lord. (You know, that Lord…)

Anyway, when Cohen asked how Rinna personally felt about the romance between her now 20-year-old daughter and the 38-year-old reality TV playboy, Harry Hamlin‘s wife said:

“How do you think I feel? Listen, I will say this: Amelia’s very happy right now and you really want your kids to be happy, so Harry and I are very thrilled that she’s happy.”

Well said!

Lisa has been slowly but surely coming around to the Flip It Like Disick alum. This isn’t the first time she’s talked to Andy specifically about Amelia and Scott, either. And while she has most recently called their relationship a “what the f**k” moment for her and husband Harry, the star has also been realistic explaining how impressed she was with Scott upon meeting him in person for the first time over the summer.

It sounds like the more that time moves on, and the deeper that Amelia and Scott get into their relationship together, the easier (?) it’ll be for Lisa to stomach the reality of the situation. And the happiness thing really is the most important, right?! As long as Amelia is happy and safe and secure and enjoying herself, what’s the big deal??

Ch-ch-check out Amelia talk more on WWHL (below):

OK then!

Lisa also went all-in on the Erika Jayne–Tom Girardi scandal! Clearly mad after being “dragged” on Twitter and called out by fans who viewed her reaction to the alleged embezzlement as a major departure from the skeptical tough-talkin’ Housewives star she’d been in earlier seasons, Lisa was not at all here to take any s**t from anybody:

Fiery! We love it!

