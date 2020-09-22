RHONY Breakout Star Leah McSweeney Gets Candid With Fans About Her Nose Job!

Leah McSweeney is keeping it real about her new look!

The Real Housewives of New York star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to reveal that yes, she is recovering from a nose job.

While recording herself with a bandage on her nose and two black eyes, the 38-year-old told her followers:

“People are DMing me like crazy inquiring why I have black eyes and asking if I got a nose job, asking if I got beat up … I am not trying to hide anything from anybody. I got a rhinoplasty and a septoplasty. I could not be happier. I’ve been wanting one for so freaking long and now I can also breathe, which is great.”

That’s definitely good news! Not just that she didn’t get beat up but that she’s so happy!

The fashion designer then gave a shout-out to her surgeon before declaring she wasn’t the type to lie to her followers about getting plastic surgery. She added:

“I love my doctor. He’s a great guy. He’s an amazing doctor, his name is Dr. Daniel Maman… And I’m just never going to be one of those bitches that pretends like, ‘It’s not work, it’s contour makeup’ because that’s f**king weird.”

Rumor-denying never ends well for a housewife anyway! LOLz!

McSweeney has only been on the Bravo series for one season, but she’s already a fan favorite. During a July episode of the series, the Married to the Mob CEO opened up about other cosmetic procedures she had done — and ones she’ll still get in the future — telling her sister Sarah:

“I will get my titties done. I will get my p***y done. I will get my whole face done if I want to. I have only gotten Botox and my lips done.”

Fortunately, fans could very well get to see Leah undergo more plastic surgery on the Bravo series, as the reality star seemingly revealed she would be returning to RHONY for season 13!

Earlier this month, it was reported that McSweeney was holding out on signing her contract with Bravo over her belief that the network wasn’t paying her what she deserved: sources say Bravo paid Leah around $6k an episode for her first season of Housewives and only offered her a small raise to return for season 13.

But it appears they’ve since come to an agreement! In response to an IG comment by influencer-activist Benjamin O’Keefe about her reported negotiations with Bravo, Leah wrote:

“I’m comin back. My work here isn’t done yet!”

Only time will tell what she really means by “work”… LOLz! Keep being Real, gurl!

