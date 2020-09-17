Bravo Reportedly Offered Kathy Hilton A Spot On RHOBH — But There’s A Catch!

Could Kathy Hilton be the next person to get in on all the action and drama of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, now that Denise Richards has officially walked away!

According to production sources, Hilton’s place in the show may be a done deal already, as she’s already allegedly received an offer to join the series! Whoa! That was fast!!!

Now, here’s the catch: according to TMZ, Hilton’s role would NOT be that of a full-time cast member, but rather as a “friend of the show,” in which she’d make semi-regular appearances in a supporting capacity. Of course, Brandi Glanville used her own “friend of the show” status this past season to vault RHOBH into the ratings stratosphere amid her ongoing hookup drama with Richards, so it’s not like that’s not a worthwhile role, ya know?!

As the saying goes, there are no small parts, only small actors… LOLz!!!

The “friend of the show” offer has already officially been sent to Paris and Nicky Hilton‘s momma, per the outlet, but she hasn’t made a decision. Insiders say “she’s definitely interested,” and the move would theoretically make sense for her, considering she’s appeared several times on previous seasons. Oh, and it just so happens that her sisters are current cast member Kyle Richards and former RHOBH star Kim Richards. Don’t underestimate that familiarity working in Kathy’s favor!

Plus, she would provide some more of that distinct socialite blood we’ve all come to know and love on this extravagant show, too!

This all comes on the heels of Richards’ abrupt departure after two seasons on air with the hit Bravo franchise. The Wild Things actress had been the focus of much of her time on the show after Glanville accused Richards of hooking up with her while married to Aaron Phypers. Denise denied, Brandi persisted, and RHOBH struck gold with an endless string of drama that made their tenth season a huge hit.

But with the actress officially gone for good now, producers are having to scramble to put together the right mix of cast members as the show continues to move forward.

If she decides to do it, would Hilton make for a good friend of the show rather than a full-blown cast member? Where do U stand on her candidacy here, Perezcious readers?! This definitely isn’t the first high-profile name we’ve been hearing about to possibly fill in some of the gaps on RHOBH!

Anyways, sound off with your take on these reality TV roster rumblings down in the comments (below)!!!

