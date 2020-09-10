Denise Richards QUITS Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills — And Her Co-Stars React!

We’re super surprised by this! And we’re also not surprised at ALL! Which makes this the PERFECT Real Housewives move! Ha!!!

Denise Richards is OUT at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills! Exclusively reported first by Variety, the 49-year-old film star-turned-reality TV protagonist will NOT be returning to the Bravo-based franchise next season! We understand why, considering the endless drama she had with Brandi Glanville, which eventually spilled over to the rest of the cast by the end of season 10.

It’s a curious move because RHOBH has been the top-rated Wednesday night show across all cable networks this entire year — no small feat, especially with people stuck at home during the pandemic! But the actress has “clearly been miserable throughout,” according to the outlet, suggesting some things like personal well-being are just more important than money and fame sometimes!

Still, just look at Denise’s two-season tenure on the show; open and free-wheeling about her sex life with Aaron Phypers at first, she eventually drew the ire of Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, and Erika Jayne by the end of season 10 regarding her loose lips and “bawdy” talk. And then there was the whole Brandi hook-up storyline, which dominated the Wild Things star’s second season on air and made RHOBH a must-see event every Wednesday this summer. As fans divided off into #TeamBrandi and #TeamDenise groups, things got very crazy VERY quickly!

Alas, the drama must come to an end… but it had been great and somewhat groundbreaking for Bravo! The production staff broke the fourth wall multiple times this past season like never before during particularly contentious scenes, giving viewers a little look into how things really go behind the scenes. Guess that’s done now!

Her Co-Stars React…

We’re all here waiting to see if Brandi said anything about Denise’s departure yet, and **checks notes** yep, she sure did (below):

The word of the night is calculated #timing #Are you fucking kidding me — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) September 10, 2020

Hmmm… something tells us Brandi’s going to have a LOT more to say about this soon! Right?? Regardless, she wasn’t the only one speaking out! Erika, who had a particularly nasty interchange with Denise during this season’s reunion show, clearly let her feelings be known:

DAYUM!!! And Garcelle Beauvais, who largely stayed out of Denise’s drama this year, gave her own subtle reaction:

Wow! No public reactions yet from Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, or Kyle, sadly… even Rinna has been uncharacteristically quiet about the departure thus far, especially considering how recently she’d had her own blow-up with Richards!

Denise Reacts… Sorta!

What drama?

Wednesday just so happened to be the actress’ second wedding anniversary with Phypers, and so the pair celebrated on Instagram, as you can see (below):

It’s cute AF, for sure — we melted at Denise calling Aaron her “soul mate, twin flame, partner in crime, confident, best friend, lover” — but it also sends a message to the RHOBH cast! Definitely trying to stay above the fray on this one…

Even so, when one IG user took to the comments to ask about Denise’s reaction to all the drama, the Love Actually alum did allude to it all, writing back (below):

“Happiness & success is the sweetest revenge.”

Very interesting!!! Well, congrats to the star and her 47-year-old husband on their two-year anniversary, of course… but seriously, can we talk about her RHOBH departure or what?! The show just lost a MAJOR storyline and one of its biggest stars looking into next year!

Andy Cohen‘s team will inevitably replace her (they always do!) but this is a big departure coming right on the heels of a VERY successful season! Surely the drama can’t end here, can it?! And the hookup allegations?!?! We need to know!!!

What do U make of all this, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF about Denise’s departure, Brandi’s reaction, and more with your opinions and thoughts down in the comment section (below)!!!

