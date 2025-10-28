Reba McEntire Breaks Down In Tears Over Stepson Brandon Blackstock's Death During Emotional The Voice Performance

One performance on The Voice this week hit too close to home for Reba McEntire…

On Monday night’s episode, the country music star became emotional after contestant Aubrey Nicole performed Martina McBride’s gut-wrenching ballad I’m Gonna Love You Through It. The track is about standing by a loved one’s side through an illness, specifically cancer, and Aubrey chose it to honor her father, who survived the big c.

However, not everyone is that lucky to beat it. And sadly, Reba knows this all too well as her stepson, Brandon Blackstock, died at 48 after a secret battle with melanoma earlier this year. She was married to his father, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 to 2015, and helped raise him, along with his siblings. It’s never easy to lose a child, especially so young and to a cruel disease. That is why the song touched her heart so much. When it came time to give feedback, the 70-year-old musician broke down in tears, saying:

“I lost my oldest son because he did not win with cancer, so that was a real reminder that life goes on. We sing songs about it so that we can remember the ones that we love so much and that we lean on at times like this.”

Her fellow judge, Snoop Dogg, then handed Reba some tissues. Oof. Watch the performance (below):

How heartbreaking…

