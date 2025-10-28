Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Megan Fox Reveals She's Suffering From THIS Postpartum Struggle After Welcoming Baby With MGK Chris Evans Is A Dad -- Welcomes First Baby With Wife Alba Baptista! Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Fun-Filled Day With Archie & Lilibet At A Pumpkin Patch! Look! Britney Spears Gives Jaw-Dropping Denial Of Erratic Driving -- Family Is 'Terrified' & Some Want Conservatorship! Hailey Bieber 'Not Ashamed' To Reveal THIS About Parenting Style With Justin! Hailey Bieber Reveals If She Plans To Have More Kids With Justin!  Nicole Kidman's Most Difficult Challenge Amid Keith Urban Divorce Revealed Meghan Markle Shares Relatable Family Rituals She Does With Prince Harry & Their Kids! Kevin Federline Says Sons Are So 'Terrified' They 'Stopped Seeing' Mom Britney Spears Again Kate Gosselin Will NOT Be Spending Thanksgiving With Her Kids Amid Boyfriend Drama -- Here's Why Gwyneth Paltrow Divorce Worries?! Friends Fear 'Conscious Uncoupling' From Brad Falchuk Coming -- Here's Why! Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Has 'Never Once' Asked To See The Kids Since Divorce! 

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire Breaks Down In Tears Over Stepson Brandon Blackstock's Death During Emotional The Voice Performance

Reba McEntire Breaks Down In Tears Over Stepson Brandon Blackstock's Death During Emotional The Voice Performance

One performance on The Voice this week hit too close to home for Reba McEntire

On Monday night’s episode, the country music star became emotional after contestant Aubrey Nicole performed Martina McBride’s gut-wrenching ballad I’m Gonna Love You Through It. The track is about standing by a loved one’s side through an illness, specifically cancer, and Aubrey chose it to honor her father, who survived the big c.

Related: Kelly Clarkson’s Special Rule For The Voice Staff After Ex’s Death

However, not everyone is that lucky to beat it. And sadly, Reba knows this all too well as her stepson, Brandon Blackstock, died at 48 after a secret battle with melanoma earlier this year. She was married to his father, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 to 2015, and helped raise him, along with his siblings. It’s never easy to lose a child, especially so young and to a cruel disease. That is why the song touched her heart so much. When it came time to give feedback, the 70-year-old musician broke down in tears, saying:

“I lost my oldest son because he did not win with cancer, so that was a real reminder that life goes on. We sing songs about it so that we can remember the ones that we love so much and that we lean on at times like this.”

Her fellow judge, Snoop Dogg, then handed Reba some tissues. Oof. Watch the performance (below):

How heartbreaking…

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Tell us in the comments…

[Image via The Voice/NBC, WENN/Avalon]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 28, 2025 11:30am PDT

Share This