Reba McEntire Rescued After Oklahoma Building Starts Collapsing!

Reba McEntire just had a super scary experience!

On Tuesday, the 66-year-old country singer, her boyfriend Rex Linn, and other people were trapped inside the second-story of a century-old building in Atoka, Oklahoma, after a dilapidated staircase started collapsing. According to local news outlet KXII, Reba was touring the historic downtown space for a “future project” when the incident occurred. City of Atoka Emergency Management Director Travis Mullins said a stairwell from the second to the third story had crumbled, falling onto the staircase from the first to the second floor below and leaving the folks inside stuck on the level they were on. Eyewitness Coby Scherrill explained to the publication:

“Oh, it was pretty scary, I was worried about who was downstairs and how bad it was. We were just touring the building, and the stairwell was weak it seemed weak, but we did not realize how weak it was until several people had gone down it, and then we heard the crash and saw the stairs fall.”

Related: Reba McEntire Thought She Came Down With COVID-19 After Getting Sick Recently, But…

Oh s**t! That must having been nerve-wracking to watch!

The fire department quickly rushed to the scene and helped the seven people confined inside out of the window, using a ladder and guiding them down to the ground to safety. A video of the rescue shared on Twitter specifically captured McEntire climbing from the building with the help of a firefighter. Take a look at the moment (below):

Close call for @reba in Atoka, Oklahoma Tuesday (9/14/21) Sure glad she and boyfriend Rex Linn are ok!

While touring an old building, a staircase collapsed. They were among seven people inside. Atoka’s finest came to the rescue.

No one hurt, just some bumps and bruises. pic.twitter.com/ppLhQOLDuA — Lisanne Anderson (@Lisanne2016_) September 15, 2021

It appears that the country music legend was completely fine, but one person was taken to the local hospital with minor injuries. Others also were reportedly unharmed. Phew, everyone was seriously lucky! Who knows what could have happened — especially since Mullins told KXII that they realized after the frightening situation that the 100-year-old structure was so unsafe:

“It opened our eyes to see exactly just how unsturdy [the building] was, and when [it] did collapse, we [saw] what little was holding them up.”

Yeah, it pretty much sounds like no one should have entered that building in the first place! Following the ordeal, the Reba alum took to social media to express her gratitude for the “quick response” from first responders, saying:

“While my team and I were in Atoka, OK yesterday checking out an old historical building, a staircase collapsed. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments.”

So glad that everything turned out okay in the end!!!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]