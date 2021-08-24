Reba McEntire Thought She Came Down With COVID-19 After Getting Sick Recently, But...

Close call!

Country crooner Reba McEntire was all but certain she’d come down with COVID-19 recently after displaying all the symptoms. The 66-year-old wasn’t super excited about it, either, considering she had already been vaccinated earlier in the pandemic.

After coming down with a cold-like feeling, Reba and her partner Rex Linn both went and took COVID tests, just to be sure. And they were shocked when the tests came back positive — making the reveal public on TikTok!

Thankfully, a nurse looking deeper into the situation tested Reba’s antibodies specifically, and discovered that the vaccine’s presence had triggered a false positive! There’s not a great end to the story here, considering Reba was still sick — with a respiratory synctial virus (RSV), instead of coronavirus — but at least it’s proof her vaccine is working!

The former TV sitcom star explained the whole situation while appearing on Talk Show Live with host Nancy O’Dell. Reba said:

“I did think that I had COVID but when I got tested my antibodies — it came up that I had not had COVID. I had my antibodies from my vaccine. So I had all the symptoms, so I was kinda probably — I did get tested, you know the test that I had and it said that I had it but then the nurse that came and tested me for my antibodies said that I probably had the RSV virus.”

Whew!

Earlier this year, back when she thought she had COVID for a time before being re-diagnosed, the multi-talented redhead spoke openly about what a tough time it’s been for all of society in a poignant TikTok video:

“I just want to say one thing: this has been a hard year and it’s getting rougher again. You guys, please stay safe. Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home. It’s not fun to get this. I did get it. Rex and I got it and it’s not fun. You don’t feel good. We were both vaccinated and we still got it, so stay safe, stay home, and be protected the best you can.”

Clearly, all that still holds true today — especially the part about staying safe, staying home, and wearing a mask!

And while Reba and her partner can breathe a bit easier now knowing they did not get COVID-19, looking forward it’s still a s**t show out there when it comes to making big decisions on concert tours, meet-and-greets, and everything else that usually makes this country music superstar’s world go ’round.

Reba spilled to O’Dell:

“I have no idea what plans for next year are. You know, the COVID thing has really hit hard and spikes are going everywhere right now … and it’s all over the country — this new variant. We have plans right now to go back on tour in January, February and March. We have plans with being with Brooks & Dunn at Caesars Palace in December — the first two weeks, almost three weeks of December — but we don’t know if that’s going to go. We’re just gonna move forward, keep praying that everybody stays safe and healthy, and wear your mask and just be safe.”

Wow.

Clearly, times remain tough for everybody — with these COVID-19 variants out there wreaking havoc on different places, sometimes it seems like there’s no good decision to be made on the future, and we’ll all be stuck indoors for another year.

All we can do is follow Reba’s lead: be safe, get vaccinated, and keep wearing our masks!

Glad she’s feeling better!!!

