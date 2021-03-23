Rebel Wilson Injured After Biking Accident Involving Unleashed Dog In London!

Ouch!!

On Monday, Rebel Wilson took to her Instagram Story to reveal she had injured her leg after a bike accident! While cycling in London (just past Buckingham Palace!), the 41-year-old shared she was involved in a collision with an unleashed dog.

Posting a pic of her leg covered in bags of ice, the Pitch Perfect host captioned the upload:

“F**k people who don’t have their dogs on the lead and let them run onto the road!!”

Yeah, f**k that!! The comic was especially frustrated because just “20 minutes earlier” she’d been “cycling great!!” Thankfully, the actress was wearing a helmet during her ride through the sunny city (seen above), so she should be back on her feet soon to continue her incredible new health and fitness regime!

But look at the damage done (below)!

Wishing you a speedy recovery, Rebel!!

[Image via Rebel Wilson/Instagram]