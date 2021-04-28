Rebel Wilson Looks HAWT AF In New Underwear Selfies!

Rebel Wilson looks freakin’ AMAZING!

The 41-year-old star took to her Instagram Stories late Monday to show off her super HAWT frame after having lost more than 70 lbs. over the last year. And we can’t get over how confident she looks — not to mention her fit figure! You own that dressing room, girl!

The Australian actress flaunted her amazing appearance in a big way on IG, showing off two different pics — one from the front, and one from the back.

As you can see (below), the playful blonde gave us quite a view:

Notice the caption, too:

“She’s glamorous on set today”

With that look, this is definitely a busy, working woman making all the right moves in Hollywood! You love to see it!

And another, here:

Stunning!!

Love that booty! Truly serving looks!

That black leotard looks great on her figure. She’s a head-turner, that’s for sure!

Get it, girl!!! So happy for you!

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN/Rebel Wilson/Instagram]