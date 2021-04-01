Here's Why Rebel Wilson Is Taking A Break From Social Media!

Rebel Wilson is in a whole new era.

The comedienne publicly declared 2020 her “Year of Health” and brought her social media followers along on her weight loss journey. Considering what 2020 was like, it was a great time to slow down and focus on fitness, and Rebel was open and honest about it every step of the way. She also kindled a new romance with Jacob Busch and shared some of their exploits as a couple, as well.

We’re not sure what title the actress has decided to give 2021, but it’s already looking totally different. Armed with healthier habits, she’s recently single (having broken up with Jacob in February) and back to work, filming her first ever non-comedic role in the drama The Almond and the Seahorse. And now, she’s also taking a step back from the platform on which she was so active back in 2020.

On Wednesday, the Pitch Perfect alum announced she would be taking a break from social media on Instagram. She explained:

“I’m going to sign off for a bit because I’m filming a movie here in the U.K. that needs my full attention, and it’s a very different type of role for me, so I’ve really gotta immerse myself in it. So guys, gonna take a little bit of a break. I’ll be back. I love you guys, and hope everybody out there is doing well and staying healthy. … It’s time for me to work my ass off, once again, which, hopefully I’ll do and hopefully I’ll crush.”

The 41-year-old joked:

“I’m sure I’ll be back posting hot selfies in no time. What’s that? Stop posting hot photos of yourself ‘cause you seem like a wanker? …No, that’s what you do on Instagram. That person who’s imaginary doesn’t know what they’re talking about. Alright, lots of love everybody. Good night from London.”

Before leaving for good, though, she added one last selfie to her IG story with the caption:

“Okay that’s the last one “

Maybe 2021 is the Year of Work, because Rebel has already had a lot on her plate between filming in London and hosting her new (somewhat controversial) show Pooch Perfect. She seems healthy, successful, and pretty balanced if she’s able to set aside addictive social media to put her work first. Good for you, girl! We’ll be waiting for the return of your “hot selfies!”

