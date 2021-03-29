Rebel Wilson Sunbathes NAKED In London!

Hello, Sunshine!!

So long are Rebel Wilson’s bike injury blues! The actress shared a sexy vid of herself sunbathing completely naked in London on Monday! There was not a grey cloud in the sky as she posted on Twitter:

“When the sun comes out in London my first thought is: naked sunbaking”

Naturally!

In the nearly 30 second vid, the 41-year-old can be seen soaking in some lovely weather as she poses with her sunglasses. Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

When the sun comes out in London my first thought is: naked sunbaking ☀️ pic.twitter.com/tYHgoSel7k — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) March 29, 2021

Over on Instagram, the host for ABC’s upcoming Pooch Perfect series similarly noted:

“When the sun comes out in London I immediately leap to naked sunbaking ”

LOLz! We just love the confidence radiating off this comedienne! Hot Girl Summer is really upon us, y’all!!

[Image via Rebel Wilson/Instagram]