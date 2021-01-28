Rebel Wilson Says People Didn’t 'Look Twice' At Her When She Was 'Bigger'

Rebel Wilson has taken her fans through every step of her weight loss journey — the physical, emotional, psychological, everything.

If you haven’t been following along, the comedienne named 2020 her “Year of Health.” She set a goal weight for herself and documented the progress on social media, ultimately losing over 60 pounds. But again, it wasn’t all about a number on the scale. It was also about learning to combat emotional eating and other “unhealthy behaviors,” and becoming healthy in mind, body, and spirit, all of which she’s spoken about at length.

Related: Rebel Says She Was Once Kidnapped At Gunpoint In Africa!

Now that the official “Year of Health” is over, the Pitch Perfect star is reflecting on the journey. During an appearance on Australian radio show The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin, she shared some of the surprising results of her transformation.

She explained:

“Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you. Now that I’m in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you. … I’m like, is this what other people experienced all the time?”

Yup, there’s definitely a BIG problem with how society treats people differently based on size.

Additionally, the 40-year-old noted:

“I also find it interesting that people pay so much attention to a weight loss transformation, when there’s so much going on in the world.”

Fair enough — the pandemic, election, civil unrest, and more took up plenty of brain space in 2020. But that might actually be why people tuned in to Rebel’s health journey: her content was inspiring, empowering, and she was totally transparent about the process.

For instance, in December she shared the ins and outs of her fitness and weight loss program in an Instagram Live, giving followers tips about what worked for her (journaling regularly, taking walks, and a high protein diet, to name a few). She remarked:

“I am so glad that I did it. The goal was never to be skinny. It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put in a goal weight in there because I needed some tangible thing. I’m really glad I did it because I think it was time … But at a certain point, I knew in my heart that I was engaging in some unhealthy behaviors, and that I needed to change those for the better. And so what I’m proud of myself is doing that, and having a lot more balance now in my life.”

Related: Rebel Was ‘Paid A Lot Of Money To Be Bigger’ For Acting Roles

And though the transformative 360 days has come to an end, the actress’s body positive content hasn’t. On Sunday, she posted a pic of herself with the caption:

“Rather than step on the scale, look at yourself in the mirror and be like ‘dammmm girrrrrl …you’re smart and talented and accomplished and perfect just the way you are.’ “

That’s a message we can all get behind!

We wonder what goals Rebel will set for 2021!

[Image via Rebel Wilson/Instagram]