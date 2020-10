Jack Antonoff is so talented AND prolific!

The songwriter/producer is part of yet another side project, Red Hearse, and they are well worth your time!

The band also features Sam Dew and Sounwave.

Half Love is like an old school Prince song with touches of Mika and Taylor Swift’s 1989/Reputation.

Oh, and St. Vincent stars in the music video! Check it out above!

