Ree Drummond Reveals Husband Ladd Broke His Neck TWO Places During Ranch Collision & Gives An Update On Her Nephew

YIKES!

In an update to last week’s scary news that Ree Drummond’s nephew Caleb Drummond had been critically injured after a head-on truck collision with her husband Ladd, the Food Network star is now sharing that her hubby broke his neck! But don’t worry, both men are “going to be okay”!

On Monday, The Pioneer Woman personality shared a lengthy article to her website where she chronicled the shocking moment she found out about how Ladd and Caleb were trying to stop a fire in two separate vehicles on their Oklahoma ranch and collided. Describing the fire as the 11th in recent months (likely due to weather), Ree was thankful for her supportive community and the friends that were nearby to help her 21-year-old nephew (who flew approximately 70 feet high out of one fire truck) and her 52-year-old husband directly after the crash.

Related: The Talk’s Sharon Osbourne & Sheryl Underwood Will ‘Never Share The Same Stage Again’!

The Christmas Cookie Challenge host even explained why Ladd had initially refused treatment on scene.

“Ladd was stiff but able to walk around immediately after the accident, so he refused medical attention. This was partly because he wanted the paramedics to focus on Caleb, partly because he was still a little stunned by the accident, and partly because cowboys don’t like to admit when they’re hurt. After Caleb’s ambulance left, Ladd drove himself to the hospital in Pawhuska, thinking he’d just quietly get checked out. He called me on his way and tried to explain what happened, at which time I promptly lost all feeling in my knees before running out the door and heading to town.”

We can’t imagine how scary that phone call must have been! Thankfully after many nights spent in the hospital, Caleb and Ladd will make a full recovery.

“Caleb and Ladd are going to be okay. Caleb broke some ribs, had a pretty bad concussion, and a few other injuries that will heal. Ladd (the guy I told you about who drove himself to the hospital?) broke his neck in two places—and evidently one of the two fractures was very close to being catastrophic. Have I mentioned cowboys don’t like to admit when they’re hurt? Ladd was transferred to Tulsa and had surgery to stabilize one of the fractures. Thanks to some rods and other hardware (and an amazing neurosurgeon named Dr. Kalani), it’s fixed now and that danger is over.”

Phew!! What a relief! However, the foodie fam will have to get creative with the cowboy’s new neck brace for the their daughter Alex’s upcoming summer wedding. The mom of four joked:

“He will have to wear a neck brace for several weeks to let the other fracture heal, and the girls and I will bling out the brace for Alex’s wedding…but we are just grateful he will be here for Alex’s wedding.”

We’re sure he can pull off some good bling (and we really looking forward to those pics)! In more heartbreaking reflections of their time in the hospital, the author noted Ladd’s brother Tim Drummond’s reaction to drifting between his son and brother’s rooms.

“I felt so bad for him. Tim and Ladd lost their older brother when they were teenagers, and I know that was a whole other kind of worry and pain he was navigating. But now Caleb’s back home and is doing well, thank God, and Ladd and I were able to come home yesterday afternoon. He’s got some recovering to do, but he should be back in the saddle (figuratively and literally) before too long.”

Related: Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Son Is All Grown Up — As A College Wrestler!

Wow. We are SO glad Caleb and Ladd made it out of the crash, especially given how intensely beaten up the vehicles were in the aftermath (pics HERE). We give Ree a lot of credit for remaining so strong throughout this ordeal. While not one to shy away from the physical and mental toll of an accident like this, the frequent Food Network judge described herself as “in Steel Magnolia mode” since receiving that life altering call. She even offered her help to fans!

“Does anyone need me to fight any battles for you or stand in front of a freight train on your behalf? My energy is fully engaged and I am happy to assist. Better take me up on it before I decide I need a nap. ”

LOLz! So inspired by her sheer positivity and recognition of “how different today could look.” Wishing Caleb and Ladd a speedy recovery!

[Image via People/YouTube & Ree Drummond/Instagram]