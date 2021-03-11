Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Nephew Critically Injured In Head On Collision With Her Husband Ladd

Oh, no!

Ree Drummond’s nephew, Caleb Drummond, is currently in critical condition at a Tulsa hospital following a fire truck collision with his uncle, the Pioneer Woman’s husband, Ladd Drummond on Wednesday.

According to the Pawhuska Fire Department, the pair were driving separate vehicles on the ranch while battling a fire, but likely due to strong winds that made it difficult to see through grass and dirt, they crashed head-on! The 21-year-old was tossed out of the truck approximately 70 feet high. Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Caleb did not have a seatbelt on prior to the incident and Ladd’s truck was not even equipped with one!

Caleb is currently in the hospital with critical head, internal torso, arm, and leg injuries. The 52-year-old has been checked out by professionals, but, according to the Fire Department who spoke with E! News, he refused medical care on scene. Osage Nation fire crews told News on 6 that over 200 acres of land on the well-known ranch burned. It’s unclear how the fire started at this point, but others broke out in the area on Wednesday as well.

Wishing Caleb well as he recovers from this truly scary accident!!

