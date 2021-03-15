Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Son Is All Grown Up -- As A College Wrestler! Whoa!

It’s amazing how fast they grow up, isn’t it?!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are surely feeling that right now after their now-18-year-old son Joaquin has officially made his college decision: he’s off to the University of Michigan to take on the next chapter of his life!

On Sunday, the longtime TV talk show host took to Instagram to showcase her beloved husband and now-all-grown-up son wearing twin U-M hoodies. Captioning it simply, as you can see (below), alongside both blue and yellow hearts that represent the Ann Arbor school’s team colors, it was clear Kelly is proud as can be of her little boy young man:

Awww! And she SHOULD be proud, too! You see that “Michigan Wrestling” sweatshirt Mark is wearing?? Well, the Riverdale star himself isn’t heading back to college — though he could pass for a college-age student, as good as he looks! LOLz!

No, he’s rockin’ it in support of Joaquin, who made it official earlier on Sunday that he’d be joining the wrestling squad with the Wolverines next year!

Ch-ch-check out the grappling team’s official IG post welcoming the younger Consuelos into the fold (below):

Wow! That’s a big deal! Good for him!! BTW, Joaquin shared that same pic over the weekend on his own IG, as well, writing that he is “super excited to step into this next chapter,” and “honored to be part of this great program.”

Love it!

It’s crazy to think how fast the younger Consuelos’ childhood years have gone by — and how quickly time flies as we get older and older with no end in sight! LOLz! Back in February, when the famous couple’s son officially celebrated his 18th birthday, Mark commemorated the milestone with a series of pics of the boy stretching all the way back to his younger days. It’s stunning (and also cute AF!) to see Joaquin as a little kid, and marvel in the person he’s become today (below):

So cute! That same month, Kelly opened up about their teen’s college search to viewers on her daytime TV show Live With Kelly And Ryan. During the segment, she reflected on his past struggles with dyslexia and dysgraphia, saying:

“Mark and I were FaceTiming the other night. Mark got very emotional and very choked up. because he said, ‘You know, I never thought [Joaquin] would be able to go to college’ because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic.”

And look at him now: going to a great school and playing a varsity sport, too.

Inspiring!!!

Sending our HUGE congratulations to Joaquin on this amazing occasion! Such a great achievement! And so many good things ahead!

