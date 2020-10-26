Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Brings Home New Pup After Loss Of Beloved Family Dog

Reese Witherspoon‘s family just grew by four paws!

On Sunday, the Legally Blonde star’s daughter Ava Phillippe shared via Instagram that she brought a new four-legged friend home: Benji (above, inset)!

Related: Reese & Ryan Phillippe Reunite To Celebrate Son Deacon’s Birthday!

Though the adoption is no doubt exciting, it comes in the wake of a great loss — the family’s beloved dog, Pepper. Reflecting on the passing of the French bulldog just a few days earlier, the 21-year-old wrote:

“What a wild & bittersweet week. The day we lost Pepper just so happened to be the day I brought this sweet boy home with me…”

Aww, bittersweet indeed!

Though she’s only been his momma for a few days, Ava couldn’t help but gush over her new good boy:

“He is the happiest, smartest boy, and I’m so grateful to be his person. I cannot wait for him to perfect his manners and become his full, goofy self as time goes on! … Even though we just entered each other’s lives, I feel like I’ve known Benji forever. I’m super excited for many adventures with this guy by my side!”

Learn more about Benji and take a look at additional pics of the rescue pup (below):

As we mentioned, this new addition comes after the loss of the family’s dog, Pepper. Ava shared a lengthy tribute to the cherished pet after her passing last week, writing in part:

“Today is a tough day. Our sweet girl, Pepper, passed away last night from an aggressive cancer, which she’d been battling for months now. Just when we thought she was getting better, things took a turn for the worst, and she passed peacefully, surrounded by those who love her. If you ever met Peps, you’d know she was such a special girl. She was smart, sassy, and loved cuddling. She enjoyed playing in the yard with our Labrador, Hank, and would make everyone laugh with her surprisingly speedy “zoomies” around the house.”

Such wonderful words!

Reese also honored the family pup, sharing with her Instagram followers:

“Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday. My goodness, she was such a loyal and devoted family member. I am so heart broken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family. Now she’s in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wild flowers and being the Queen that she is. That’s what I believe. We will always love you, Pepper.”

We’re sure it hasn’t been easy, but we hope Benji brings a lot of comfort and love to Ava and her family in this hard time and for many years to come!

[Image via WENN/Instar & Ava Phillippe/Instagram.]