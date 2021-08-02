Ava Phillippe & BF Owen Mahoney Look Even More Like Her Parents Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe In New Selfie!

OMFG — Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe‘s daughter Ava has taken the term “mini-me” to a whole new level!

After posting a selfie with boyfriend Owen Mahoney on Saturday, the 21-year-old had the entire internet doing a double-take because the University of California, Berkeley students look like the spitting image of Reese and Ryan back in the day!!

Ch-ch-check out the snapshot of the duo at a Giants game in San Francisco (below)!

Yup, if we were scrolling through Instagram fast, we’d be caught off guard, too! Reacting to the photo, fans gushed in the comments section:

“Hello Reese & Ryan” “Omg, he looks like your Dad! Beautiful couple!” “Can you see Reese and Ryan 2.0 legit” “I thought this was her dad for a moment”

LOLz!! The similarities are uncanny!

If the young couple is anything like Reese and Ryan IRL, Ava and Owen could find themselves walking down the aisle one day! After all, the Legally Blonde star was her daughter’s age when she met her former beau at her 21st birthday party in 1997. Soon after, they starred in Cruel Intentions together before settling down with two kids (they also share 17-year-old Deacon). Sadly, things didn’t work out in the end as they split in 2006.

Here’s to hoping Reese & Ryan 2.0 have some better luck if they’re meant to be! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

