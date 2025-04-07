Remi Bader Shows Off Bikini Body After Weight Loss Surgery Infuriates Fans!

Remi Bader is not done getting candid about her body transformation.

Last month, the body-positive TikTok star revealed she underwent weight loss surgery in 2023 — which frustrated some fans. Some felt it was a betrayal of her body positivity. She built her brand on being a spokeswoman for size inclusivity — but when she got enough money off of that she used it on surgery to make herself thin and *acceptable*?? Others felt she led followers to think her dramatic 140-lb weight loss was simply a result of diet and exercise — purposely misleading fans. You can see why there was a lot of outrage!

Related: Jessica Alba Shows Off Bikini Body Amid Cash Warren Divorce!

Now, Remi is taking it upon herself to nip some new rumors in the bud — much earlier than before! On Sunday, she shared a makeup-free video of herself trying on a new bikini, explaining:

“I’ve been a little — not a little — I’ve been completely in denial of what my size is now for a long time. I need to get rid of a lot of things in my closet and get new things because I don’t even have underwear that fits me normally at this point.”

Addressing comments she’s seen since announcing her bariatric surgery, Remi went on:

“I know there’s a lot of chatter that I probably got skin removal surgery, too. I did not. I kind of want to see where my body ends up, I guess, before I do anything.”

She explained the speculation:

“People are like, ‘Oh, she has no loose skin. How is that possible?’ One, I’m young. Two, I do have loose skin.”

Well, she couldn’t hide what was going on in that revealing swimsuit! She went on to show off stretch marks and loose skin she has mostly around her stomach, where she’s lost most of her weight. She also pointed out her scars from the surgery.

While the fashionista has no intention of turning this weight loss surgery into the new focus of her social media, the model has clearly seen all the backlash and has decided to do more to be open with her followers, concluding:

“I don’t want to be a weight loss advocate, I don’t want to be a surgery advocate, but, like, I’ll mix in with my normal content, I guess, just like things that you guys want to know.”

Wow! That’s a big shift from her silence before! See her full post (below):

It’s nice to see an influencer take the feedback from her fans and try to be more honest… provided she’s comfortable doing so! We’re sure her vulnerability will help lots of folks just like her body positive content has done!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Remi Bader/Instagram]