Jessica Alba Shows Off Bikini Body On Family ‘Vacay’ Amid Cash Warren Divorce!

Jessica Alba is showing Cash Warren what he’s missing!

The Into the Blue star may be going through a divorce with her longtime husband — but she clearly hasn’t let it affect her gym routine! On Thursday, the 43-year-old took to Instagram to show off pics from a fun, beachy spring break trip with her kids Honor, 16, Haven, 13, Hayes, 7, and friends! And her bikini body looks FANTASTIC!

The Honey star sported a green bikini, sunglasses , sun hat, and a beach wrap skirt — the latter two of which she shed for a hawt pic showing off her svelte figure. See (below):

Jessica Alba shows off her bikini body amid Cash Warren divorce
(c) Jessica Alba/Instagram

OMG! She captioned the carousel, “Spring Break with mi gente.” And in one of the pics, she shared an inspirational quote which reads:

“Due to personal reasons, I will be shining bright like a f**ing diamond, unapologetically for the foreseeable future.”

Scroll through more pics (below):

Absolutely stunning!

The mom of three followed up with ANOTHER carousel on Friday showing off even more glimpses of her rockin’ bod! In a carousel captioned “Vacay vibes,” she laid out on the beach, cuddled up with her kids, and enjoyed the BEAUTIFUL water. See (below):

Jessica Alba shows off her bikini body amid Cash Warren divorce
(c) Jessica Alba/Instagram

Absolutely amazing!

This all comes nearly two months after her and Cash officially filed for divorce before he moved out — straight into the same luxury condo Sam Asghari moved into after his split from Britney Spears!

We’re glad to see Jessica enjoying herself amid such a difficult time of life.

[Images via Jessica Alba/Instagram & YouTube]

Apr 06, 2025 11:08am PDT

