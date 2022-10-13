RHOA's Cynthia Bailey Confirms Split With Husband Mike Hill After 2 Years Of Marriage

Such a sad day for Real Housewives of Atlanta fans…

Cynthia Bailey confirmed her split with her husband of two years, Mike Hill, via Instagram on Wednesday. In the joint post, which features a gorg pic of the couple sitting on a bench, the model and TV personality get raw about their feelings while announcing they have decided to part:

“LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways.”

The 55-year-old and her 52-year-old ex clarify in the caption that this is a mutual split and no one is at fault for their separation:

“No one is to blame and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife.”

The post finishes up by thanking everyone for their support throughout this relationship, and the continued love they receive as they move forward:

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters.

Thank you for your prayers & well wishes!

Cynthia & Mike”

See the full post (below):

Such a mature and graceful way to mutually part. We truly wish Cynthia and Mike the best as they move to the next chapter of their lives.

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN]