RHOBH Star Dorit Kemsley Leaves Husband Paul Kemsley, Heading For Divorce After 'She Ended It'

It looks like things are over for Dorit Kemsley and her husband Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley.

Based on a report released this week, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is on the outs with her husband and moving towards divorce. And judging from the details supplied by sources, it sounds like Dorit is the one pushing for the marriage to be over.

A source told In Touch Weekly about the situation on Wednesday. Per that insider, Dorit “ended it” a couple months ago, and the couple has been living separately ever since:

“They’ve been living separate lives for about two months after she ended it.”

Paparazzi photos were initially tipped off to this in recent days after the 56-year-old PK was photographed leaving a Beverly Hills-area hotel. He is now said to be living there full-time following the split, per the source. He looked disheveled and upset in those photos according to the mag’s reporting, and was not wearing his wedding ring, alerting observers to potential problems. The insider confirmed he is in the dumps over the split that was apparently initiated by Dorit:

“Paul is apparently ‘heartbroken.’ She’s been telling people that she fell out of love with him but they agreed to keep it a secret for now so it doesn’t affect the show.”

The 47-year-old RHOBH star and her husband had been married for eight years after first tying the knot back in 2015. They are the parents to son Jagger and daughter Phoenix, too, so obviously any split between them is going to involve some serious co-parenting work.

Per the US Sun, the last time PK made an appearance on Dorit’s Instagram page came in mid-July at her birthday celebration. So, this estrangement has been simmering — at least as far as social media is concerned. Plus, it’s been about a year now since Dorit was caught up in allegations that she’d had an affair with Kyle Richards‘ husband Mauricio Umansky. That baseless claim blew over quickly, of course, but now, here comes the real divorce news, apparently. Ugh!

