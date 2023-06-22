RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley SUED By Nurse Claiming She 'Refused' To Pay Her For Plastic Surgery Aftercare!

Uh-oh! Dorit Kemsley is under fire for allegedly stiffing a nurse of her pay!

On Tuesday, Radar Online discovered a private nurse named Natalie Vanderstay sued the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star for allegedly refusing to pay her after she took care of the star following plastic surgery last year. In the filing submitted earlier this year in the Los Angeles Superior Court, Natalie asked for Dorit to fork over $8,600 in damages, sharing:

“I am a private duty nurse, and I provided medical services for [Dorit]. [Dorit] had plastic surgery and hired my services for day and overnight care; to monitor and assess her pain, and administration of medications and treatments (as directed per her physician’s orders). As well, as address all her medical needs and concerns.”

According to Yahoo, the procedure took place on Dorit’s face, so no wonder she wanted lots of extra care afterward!

The upset healthcare worker continued:

“I submitted an invoice to [Dorit] after my services were completed and [Dorit] has refused to pay me.”

The medical professional claimed she was hired to work for the reality star from November 16 to November 20, 2022, and the amount of money she is requesting was calculated “by the hours I worked at my hourly rate of $100. I worked 86 hours at $100 an hour, which totals $8,600.”

A hearing was held for the case in April — but the Bravo personality was a no-show! Natalie told the judge the legal papers had been served, so Dorit should’ve been there.

During the hearing, a judge reportedly ordered the fashion designer to pay the nurse $8,675. But Natalie is still having to fight for what she was owed! Last Friday, the nurse filed an “Order to Produce Statement of Assets,” in which she is demanding her patient show up to court with detailed financial records of all her assets to help figure out how her debt will be collected. She also reportedly requested the court provide Dorit with just 30 days to gather the documents and have them ready for an August hearing.

Damn. She is not going to let the 46-year-old off the hook easily! And probably for good reason!

This legal trouble comes amid other money issues for Dorit’s husband, Paul Kemsley. Last year, he finally settled a $2.27 million debt he owed with the Las Vegas hotel and casino Bellagio after a years-long court battle. In the past, Dorit and PK have also been accused of owing more than $1 million in unpaid taxes, among other financial problems. So it’s no wonder Natalie wants Dorit to come to court so they can sort this out as soon as possible. At this time, it does not appear like the Beverly Beach by Dorit founder has reacted to the legal filing — at least not publicly! Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

