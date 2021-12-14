Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Halts Production Due To COVID Outbreak Among Cast -- Again

We’re just hoping that everybody involved and their families all come through this OK!

According to reports published on Monday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on a filming hiatus after several of the show’s stars and at least one behind-the-scenes employee tested positive for COVID-19 late last week.

Related: ‘General Hospital’ Star Fired From Show For Refusing To Get The COVID Vaccine

Per TMZ, a source “connected to the series” revealed the three cast members in particular who allegedly tested positive amid this ongoing pandemic: Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Garcelle Beauvais. An employee of Bravo‘s crew also tested positive, leading producers to suspend filming and get those four into quarantine.

Thankfully, according to that same source, all four individuals have been vaccinated (this means their cases will likely be less severe than had they not). Equally good news comes that symptoms are indeed “mild for all involved” — no doubt in part due to their vaccine status.

The TMZ report isn’t the only one floating around. In fact, Garcelle herself shared news of the COVID situation on Monday morning with an Instagram post indicating her positive test. As you can see (below), she appears to be in good spirits and says that she’s OK so far:

Thank goodness!

Related: Dorit Kemsley’s Husband Reflects On Her Mindset After Horrifying Home Invasion

As fans of the show may recall, this is actually the second time COVID has made its way through the RHOBH cast.

Filming was halted almost exactly a year ago after Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, and Dorit Kemsley all tested positive for COVID. So, at least production likely knows the drill this time around as far as quarantine goes.

Get well soon, y’all!

[Image via Judy Eddy/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN/Avalon]