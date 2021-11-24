General Hospital Star FIRED For Refusing To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Steve Burton has officially been discharged from General Hospital. The actor was let go from the popular daytime soap opera about health care professionals, ironically after refusing to comply with the show’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

On Tuesday, the performer, who has starred as Jason Morgan on the ABC hit since 1991, addressed his followers about the departure in a lengthy video, sharing:

“I know there’s been a lot of rumors and speculations about me and General Hospital and I wanted you to hear it from me personally. Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate.”

Steve claimed he applied for “medical and religious exemptions,” but was “denied” both. A source also confirmed to The Post that he filmed his final episode on October 27 (though it has yet to be released).

The Young and the Restless alum seems hopeful he’ll get to return as Morgan in the future, adding that the production’s decision to fire him “hurts,” continuing:

“But this is also about personal freedom to me.”

That said, he’s doing his best not to have hard feelings, adding:

“I’ll always be grateful for my time on General Hospital. I love it there, I grew up there. I believe that when one door closes, multiple doors open… so I am excited to see what the future brings. And maybe one day, if these mandates are lifted, I can return and can finish my career as Jason Morgan.”

Burton’s character was not a doctor on the show — maybe if he was, Steve would realize how important the vaccines really are. He was originally killed off the series in 2012 before making a return in 2017, so it wouldn’t be that hard for the star to come back after the abrupt exit — but it’s not looking like the company will be willing to let an unvaccinated person on set anytime soon. Good.

Sorry, but there’s no good reason for otherwise healthy people not to get vaccinated. These throngs of people who suddenly have some kind of moral objection to vaccines because of a disgusting right wing propaganda campaign are willfully endangering everyone else in the name of freedom. And we can’t feel sorry for them — especially the ones who are shooting their own soap opera careers in the foot.

Check out everything the 51-year-old had to say on his exit from General Hospital (below).

Sad to see him go? Or think it was the right decision to keep others safe? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

