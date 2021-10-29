Dorit Kemsley's Husband Says The RHOBH Star Is 'In Shock' In First Comments After Home Invasion

We can’t even imagine how the Kemsley family is handling the aftermath of this week’s terrifying armed home invasion.

As you’ve probably heard, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was the target of an armed robbery in which several men broke into her home in Encino, California on Wednesday night.

Dorit, who was asleep at the time of the break-in, had been there with her two children, 7-year-old Jagger and 5-year-old Phoenix. Thankfully none of the family were harmed: the robbers simply took handbags and other expensive possessions before leaving.

Related: Dorit’s Husband Had Been A Mainstay On ‘RHOBH’ For A While Before Stepping Back In Season 8

The reality star’s husband, Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley had been away in London. Now the 54-year-old has rushed home to be with his traumatized wife and kids.

According to DailyMail.com, the father was tracked down at LAX on Thursday after rushing back to Los Angeles on the first available flight from the UK. Understandably distraught over the whole ordeal, Paul spoke briefly to the outlet about his wife’s status and his own emotions in dealing with the situation, saying:

“She’s in shock. I’m going to see her now. I haven’t seen her yet. I was so worried.”

The patriarch also revealed that he hadn’t heard too many details about the Wednesday night-into-early Thursday morning ordeal, in part because he was coming from so far away. The English-born talent manager added:

“I don’t know a lot at the moment [about the robbery]. I just know thank God my babies are OK, thank God Dorit’s OK. She’s at home but not alone and I’m rushing to her now.”

It must be so unsettling — not only to have something like this happen, but to be thousands of miles away from your family while they suffer through it.

The priority now, of course, is his 45-year-old wife’s recovery from the psychological trauma of having strange, dangerous men break into her home in the night.

Related: Pop Smoke Dead At 20 After Apparent Home Invasion Robbery Gone Horribly Wrong

Beyond that, Paul is far less concerned about the stuff that was stolen from his family. Though to be sure, it sounds like the handbags and other possessions forcibly taken may have been worth a considerable amount of money. To that end, PK is optimistic that everything was carefully and dutifully covered:

“I hope everything’s insured. It was a real shock.”

The LAPD continues to investigate the break-in, though as of early Friday morning, they apparently still do not have a lead on the identities of the three men involved.

According to NBC News, law enforcement sources in Los Angeles claim that the men robbed the Kemsleys of “belongings worth about $1 million.”

Still, all we can hope is that Dorit and her children can recover and move forward after this terrible incident with PK’s support and love. All the things can be replaced, but the mental anguish is just unfathomable. So scary…

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]