RHOBH Star Dorit Kemsley Files For Divorce From PK -- After He Is Caught Kissing Another Blonde Reality Star! 

Dorit Kemsley is officially pulling the plug on her marriage to PK after 10 years!

Nearly one year after the pair announced their separation, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star filed for divorce on Friday! According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Dorit listed the classic “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup. But don’t plan on an easy and friendly divorce!

You see, they need to hash out custody! She is reportedly asking for sole legal and physical custody of their two children — 11-year-old son Jagger and 9-year-old daughter Phoenix. On the show, the former couple argued about his drinking, with the Bravo personality calling him a “full-blown alcoholic.” She further claimed his alcohol use made him a “bad father” to their kids. This is probably why she is gunning for sole custody. Oof. For his part, PK has been sober for over a year now and slammed the “heartbreaking and false” claim that he is a “bad” dad in a statement read at the reunion. So, we can imagine the talent manager will fight back on the custody issue!

Related: JoJo Siwa Dumped Partner Kath Ebbs At CBB Party After Flirty Chris Hughes Relationship!

And then there is the matter of the money! In addition, the reality star demanded spousal support and for PK to pay her legal fees. TMZ reported sources with ties to the exes claimed they do not have a prenuptial agreement. Yikes! He most likely won’t go down over this issue without a fight, too! So, the divorce is likely going to get messy!

But what caused Dorit to file all of a sudden? Why not wait like her fellow castmate Kyle Richards and her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky? Well, it appears PK has moved on! She filed hours after news broke that the businessman was caught making out with another blonde reality star outside of Cipriani’s in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday night. Which one? He got cozy with The Amazing Race alum… Shana Wall! See the pictures obtained by Page Six HERE. And see a pic of Shana (below):

Wow! PK’s apparently got a type…

So, was the timing of Dorit’s move to end their marriage only a coincidence? Or is it a response to these PDA pictures of PK? If you ask him, it’s the latter! The 57-year-old posted — and deleted — a message on Instagram Stories after she filed that read:

“No one plays the victim better than the one who caused the damage.”

To add salt to the wound, PK — whose client Boy George is close friends with Dorit — included the Culture Club track Victims. Damn.

While a nasty divorce seems inevitable, we really hope these two can put aside their differences and work out the legal stuff amicably for the sake of their kids! What are your reactions to the news? Did you think Dorit and PK would reconcile, or did you see this coming? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Shana Wall/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]