RHOC Alum Lydia McLaughlin Is ‘Devastated’ After Her Brother Is Shot To Death By Police During Traffic Stop

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Lydia McLaughlin is mourning the sudden loss of her brother after he was shot by police during a traffic stop this week.

Newport Beach Police told Page Six Geoffrey Shyam Stirling, 45, (pictured above) had been driving along the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach on a motorcycle Thursday when local police pulled him over at around 9:15 p.m for a “traffic violation.” He allegedly became “uncooperative and assaulted the officer.” The public information officer continued:

“During the ensuing violent altercation, Stirling managed to remove the department-issued taser from the officer’s duty belt and attempted to deploy it multiple times against the officer.”

Then, at least one officer allegedly shot him. Stirling was taken to the local hospital, where he died. Awful. Police confirmed to TMZ that no officers were injured during the encounter. As you can imagine, Lydia is heartbroken over what happened. The Bravo personality told the outlet following her brother’s death:

“My family and I are devastated by the loss of my brother. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, family, and the community. We kindly ask for privacy as we mourn.”

This is so sad. Our hearts break for Lydia as Geoffrey’s passing comes six months after their mom, Judy Stirling, who appeared on RHOC, died. She’s lost so much in such a short amount of time…

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Friday that the California Department of Justice is investigating the officer-involved shooting. Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the DOJ’s Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for an independent review. Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call (916) 210-2871.

We are keeping Lydia and her family in our thoughts during this hard time.

[Image via Bravo/YouTube, Judy Stirling/Instagram]