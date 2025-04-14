Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Why Blake Lively Does NOT Regret Her Decision To Sue Justin Baldoni! Brittany Cartwright's Plan To Make Sure Son Is In 'Good Hands' With Ex Jax Taylor After He Did 'So Much Damage' Amid Addiction Struggles Aaron Carter’s 3-Year-Old Son Looks JUST LIKE HIS DAD In First Red Carpet -- LOOK! Khloé Kardashian Reveals What Kind Of Man Could Break Her Celibacy Streak! Jax Taylor Opens Up About 'Beautiful' Son Cruz's Autism Diagnosis -- And How It's Given Him New Purpose In Life Inside Jennifer Lawrence's 'Overwhelming' Transition To Being A Mom Of Two! How Princess Catherine Is Preparing To Be Queen! Rosie O’Donnell's Daughter Chelsea Files To Change Her Last Name After She Is Removed From Mom's $80 Million Will! Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor's Son Cruz Diagnosed With Autism Real Housewives Nepo Babies Take Center Stage In New Reality TV Show -- Trailer HERE!!! Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin May Want To Be A Nepo Baby After All… Jessica Simpson Reunites With Ex Eric Johnson For Icy Family Outing Amid Split

John Travolta

John Travolta Pays Tribute To Late Son Jett On What Would Have Been His 33rd Birthday

John Travolta Pays Tribute To Late Son Jett On What Would Be 33rd Birthday

John Travolta paid a sweet tribute to his late son Jett on what would have been his 33rd birthday.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram to share a touching post in honor of his eldest son’s birthday, sharing a throwback photo of the little boy in his arms. He captioned it:

“Happy birthday Jett – I miss you so much! Love you forever!”

Aw!

Related: Beloved Chef Crushed To Death In Freak Accident While Hiking With Boyfriend

See the sweet image (below):

So adorable!

Jett heartbreakingly passed away at age 16 in January 2009 while on vacation with family in the Bahamas after having a seizure and hitting his head on a bathtub in their vacation home. So sad.

John also shared kids Ella Bleu, 25, and Benjamin, 14, with his late wife Kelly Preston, who died in July 2020 at 57 after a breast cancer diagnosis. The Grease star has been open about how hard it was to move on after the loss of his oldest child, so we’re sure it was an emotional day honoring his birthday!

Sending the whole family love! No matter how much time passes, a loss like this will always be so tough!

[Image via Kelly Preston/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 14, 2025 07:00am PDT

Share This