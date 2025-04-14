John Travolta Pays Tribute To Late Son Jett On What Would Have Been His 33rd Birthday

John Travolta paid a sweet tribute to his late son Jett on what would have been his 33rd birthday.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram to share a touching post in honor of his eldest son’s birthday, sharing a throwback photo of the little boy in his arms. He captioned it:

“Happy birthday Jett – I miss you so much! Love you forever!”

Aw!

See the sweet image (below):

So adorable!

Jett heartbreakingly passed away at age 16 in January 2009 while on vacation with family in the Bahamas after having a seizure and hitting his head on a bathtub in their vacation home. So sad.

John also shared kids Ella Bleu, 25, and Benjamin, 14, with his late wife Kelly Preston, who died in July 2020 at 57 after a breast cancer diagnosis. The Grease star has been open about how hard it was to move on after the loss of his oldest child, so we’re sure it was an emotional day honoring his birthday!

Sending the whole family love! No matter how much time passes, a loss like this will always be so tough!

