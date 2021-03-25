Khloé Kardashian PISSED At Scott Disick For Spilling Tristan Thompson Relationship News

Khloé Kardashian is not too happy with Scott Disick.

In a teaser clip for Thursday’s new Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode, the Good American fashion mogul confronted Scott about a comment he made on one of her Instagram posts. In case you forgot, the 37-year-old socialite made a ton of headlines in August 2020 when he responded to an IG photo of Khloé wearing a bikini by commenting:

“@realtristan13 is a lucky man!”

Apparently, people had a lot of reactions to Scott seemingly confirming that she and Tristan Thompson were back together. In the video, KoKo said:

“Scott, I got a whole lot of action this weekend and Friday from your little comment you made on the ‘gram. The amount of action I received?”

In a confessional, the reality star continued to detail the kind of “action” she got at the time, saying:

“I posted a photo on my Instagram to promote Good American and Scott left a comment that ‘Tristan is a lucky man.’ Then I’m getting bombarded with text messages and my publicist saying, ‘Oh my gosh, all these media outlets want answers. Honestly, me and Tristan are figuring things out. I’m still trying to navigate my way through my feelings and that’s how I want to keep it.”

In fact, it got so bad that Khloé decided to delete Scott’s comment to avoid the “unnecessary drama” stirring in the comments section of the post.

“Then I had to remove my tagged photos. Everyone is putting clown stuff all over me.”

Kim Kardashian proceeded to interject on how she’s “so over” her sister “bowing down to what the public thinks.” Nevertheless, Scott then explained how she had to give Tristan some credit for “finally” being a “f***king really good guy,” before adding:

“On the flip side, yes, Tristan f**ked up, but what about him? There’s gonna come a point where he doesn’t want to feel like you’re embarrassed of him still. That’s still gotta be kind of hard.”

Hmm.. is it just us or does it sound like Scott might be projecting his own emotions as a reformed cheater himself?

Anywho…

In the clip, the TV personality maintained public opinion or “outside noise” has been a huge roadblock in her reconciliation with the Boston Celtic baller — and nothing really to do with his past transgressions.

“For me, it’s like, I don’t want my peers, people I love and respect to look at me like, ‘Oh this bitch. That’s why, when all this outside noise is not around me, we are great. Tristan and I operate fine, we have fun together, it’s enjoyable …”

She continued:

“I’ve always been incredibly vulnerable and so open with the show, with my life, every avenue, I’ve never thought twice about it. Recently, I would say, I’m really affected by what people have to say about my relationship. Like I’m not even able to make up my own mind because I’m so flooded with everyone else’s opinions or criticisms, I don’t even know what’s happening. Why do I have to be pressured to give people answers that I don’t have myself?”

Ch-ch-check out the preview video (below):

They’ve definitely been through a lot, but it seems like Tristan and Khloé have found a way to work through their issues. The (potentially) engaged couple have been rumored to be expanding their family after welcoming daughter True Thompson in 2018. A source recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the baby no. 2 speculations, saying:

“The entire family loves Tristan and is in full support of their relationship as long as he continues to be a great dad, stays faithful, honest, communicative, and supportive. They all really enjoy Tristan and consider him family. True definitely wants a sibling too and Khloe and the rest of the family want that for True too.”

The insider went on to note how Tristan’s interactions with their little one have given Khloé a source of confidence in their coupling.

“Khloe and Tristan are constantly in touch and see each other whenever they can. They enjoy having nice meals together at home, spending time with the entire family, and allowing True to get as much time with her cousins as possible among other things. The biggest thing for Khloe is Tristan making True a priority in his everyday life and he goes above and beyond to meet that expectation. Seeing Tristan be such a hands-on dad makes Khloe feel confident that her relationship with him will continue to blossom and grow in a healthy way.”

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? How do U feel about Khloé’s reaction to Scott’s rogue social media comment? Let us know in the comments (below).

