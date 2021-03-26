Khloé Kardashian Talks Trash About Kourtney Kardashian's 'Toxic And Negative' Ex Younes Bendjima

Sisters before misters.

During Thursday’s new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian grilled her older sister about her ex-man Younes Bendjima, and it was SO obvious she was not a fan of Kourtney Kardashian’s former fling!

While trying to help get Kim Kardashian’s mind off her messy situation with Kanye West (who, at the time of filming this past summer, was experiencing the dramatic downfall of her love life), the 36-year-old asked Kourt if she was seeing anyone. To which she replied:

“No, who would I be dating?”

With a smirk, Scott Disick’s ex clarified she didn’t even want to be dating and that “hundreds” of people are already in her DMs offering. The other girls suggested they get drunk and “go through your DMs”! (Now that we wouldn’t mind watching. LOLz!) But unsatisfied with that lackluster response, The Good American founder probed harder, questioning whether or not she was still chatting “to what’s his name” — which could only refer to Younes given the couple rekindled their love life in 2019 after a split the year prior. The 41-year-old momma of three was adamant with her response though:

“No, never.”

Here’s where Khloé’s REAL feelings came through! She shared:

“Do you look back and think he might have been a little negative for you?”

WOW! Not holding anything back! It is a great question to ponder, you know whether Kourt would ever think about embracing the 27-year-old model again, especially since the oldest Kardashian sis spilled:

“Yeah. He’ll text me every once in a while.”

But she quickly added:

“I’m feeling really content with my own way of life.”

Obviously, we all know her “own way of life” now means locking lips with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker!

And that’s all the better for Koko, who while live-tweeting the episode couldn’t help but call out the young ex:

“He was sooooooo toxic and negative for Kourt. #KUWTK.”

When a fan questioned, “are we talking about Y?” The reality TV personality responded:

“Yous smart”

LOLz. Fans were VERY happy to get that scoop, with some even claiming they “knew it.” Ch-ch-check out the gossipy moment (below)!

We love how the sisters rallied by Kim’s side to give her a relaxing, stress-free evening in the midst of all her Kanye drama! Any reactions to Kourtney’s s*x life scoop, though? Let us know in the comments!

