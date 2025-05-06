Got A Tip?

RHONJ's Jacqueline Laurita Shares Shocking Video After Undergoing Face & Neck Lift!

RHONJ Jacqueline Laurita Shares Shocking Video & Pic Of Her Bandaged Face Right After Undergoing Face & Neck Lift

Jacqueline Laurita just got some work done and gave fans a peek at what she looked like immediately after going under the knife!

On Monday, The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum underwent a face and neck lift and wasted no time in giving fans an update on Instagram. She posted a video and picture of herself bruised and bandaged with oxygen in shortly after she woke up from surgery! According to Jacqueline in the clip, she still had a catheter and felt numbness in her body — that’s how soon she took to the ‘gram to share the shocking content! She wrote in the caption:

“My 5 hour surgery went great with @doctor.ip here in Newport Beach! SO FAR I can’t feel a thing! I feel great! I’m still waiting for the other half of my face to wake up that was worked on last. Should be soon! That’s why it’s not moving yet! Lol! I’m doing my exercises of rotating ankle rolls 10 directions each way and lifting my knees up and down to keep the circulation going. I have Aquaphor on my face and I’m keeping my head up and straight forward. This is a great crew here! Everyone has been excellent! Catheter will be removed tonight and my oxygen has already been removed. My drains will come out tomorrow and I’ll get to go home bright and early !”

Related: Susan Sarandon’s Daughter Gets Breast Reduction After Backlash Over Her Boobs In Wedding Dress!

That is great! Jacqueline also didn’t get surgery alone. Apparently, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lynne Curtin also got work done with her. The reality star also shared an update on her friend, saying:

“@lynneanncurtin just rolled in next to me but she’s still a little groggy. We will talk to her later. Thanks for your support everyone!”

We are glad Jacqueline and Lynne’s surgeries went well and hope they have a speedy recovery! See the post (below):

[Image via Bravo/YouTube, Jacqueline Laurita/Instagram]

May 06, 2025

