Jeana Keough’s Daughter Calls Out RHOC Alum -- AGAIN -- For Posting Another Heavily Filtered Picture!

Jeana Keough is at it again!

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum posted another heavily filtered photo on Instagram this week! This time, the picture featured her posing alongside her friend at the Tijuana Dogs concert at Campus Jax in Newport Beach, California. Both of their faces are altered to look super smooth with no lines or pores visible anywhere. She even appeared to whiten their teeth! Take a look at the snapshot (below):

Jeana… Seriously? If you want to use a filter or editing to cover a few things every now and then, that is your choice. But this is not the first time Jeana posted a super-edited photo on social media! And to keep changing your face entirely through photoshop just to appear so much younger? Even your friend’s face now? It breaks our hearts to see it because there is no need for it! There’s nothing wrong with aging!

And just like last time, her daughter, Kara Keough, called out the reality star! She wrote in the comments section:

“This ain’t it, sis.”

And other fans agreed with her, too! See the other reactions (below):

“Where’s Kara to set you straight?! You don’t need filters!” “Jeana, we love you but you gotta stop with these filters girl” “STOP WITH THE FILTERS!!!!” “Again with the filters. You are the GOAT of OG BEAUTY! Stop this nonsense” “Oh my goodness stop with the filters not necessary. You are beautiful as you are.”

Well, Jeana didn’t seem to care about the disappointment from Kara or social media users. She kept the photo up. So, unfortunately, it doesn’t look like she’ll stop with the filters anytime soon. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Jeana Keough/Kara Keough/Instagram, OWN/YouTube]