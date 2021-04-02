WHOA! Ricky Martin Debuts Enormous Leg Tattoo!

Ricky Martin flaunted some new ink — and it’s HUGE!

On Friday, the 49-year-old singer took to Instagram to debut a massive tattoo he recently got on one of his legs. The design featured a large abstract wave on his right shin that weaves around his calf all the way down to his toes. In the post’s caption, he thanked the tattoo artist, along with writing:

“Tinta con movimiento. @roxx_____ your vibes, your talent, your friendship. You are a legend!!! Thank you!”

In case you don’t know, the first phrase means “ink with movement.” Ch-ch-check out the enormous tat (below):

Impressive, right?! Artist Roxx also posted a snapshot of the body art on her own IG account, sharing:

“For a beautiful human, @ricky_martin thank you for all that you do for us in the LGBTQ+ community and with your foundation @rm_foundation… you are pure gold.”

Ricky’s new art comes as the musician continues to do work with the Ricky Martin Foundation, a nonprofit educating others about human trafficking. He recently became a national spokesperson for the onePULSE Foundation, which is an organization currently managing the construction of the memorial and museum dedicated to the Pulse nightclub tragedy. Per the Orlando Sentinel, Martin said in a statement:

“I’m excited to assist onePULSE Foundation with engagement and awareness-building opportunities as they build the National Pulse Memorial & Museum. The OUTLOVE HATE campaign is the perfect way to start our partnership. I ask everyone to join our movement, commit to change, and share the love.”

Wow! Love what he’s doing for the community!

And obvi, we’re all loving his new tattoo, too! Kind of reminds us of Adam Levine‘s latest piece. Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Ricky Martin/Instagram]