Adam Levine Flaunts MASSIVE New Leg Tattoo After Three-Day Process!

Going with the flow!

Adam Levine, who is no stranger to marking his body, debuted a sweet new wave tattoo on Wednesday that covers his entire leg! The art, which spans the front and back of his left leg, is incredibly reminiscent of Japanese artist Hokusai’s famous artwork, The Great Wave Off Kanagawa. Super cool inspiration!

The Maroon 5 frontman unveiled the body art on his Instagram Story, writing:

“Today was ouch but worth it.”

The 42-year-old added:

“Most painful way to get a tan”

Yeah, we’d say so! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Here’s a better look:

Done by tattoo artist Nathan Kostechko, the piece extending from his upper thigh down to his ankle took three days to complete — and yes, it was just as excruciating as it looks:

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Given that this isn’t even his first enormous tattoo — in 2016 the musician got a mermaid on his back that took over six months to complete! — who knows what we might see next from The Voice alum!

