Noah Centineo Reveals His Superhero Transformation -- And WHOA!

Noah Centineo has made a MAJOR transformation, complete with a new set of six-pack abs and bulging muscles!

On Wednesday, the actor’s trainer, Kirk Myers, uploaded a series of videos and snapshots of Centineo working out to his Instagram account. Alongside the visuals, the fitness instructor wrote:

“SUPER PROUD of LEGEND @ncentineo for making moves and SMASHING SUPERHERO TRAINING @dogpound #LETSGOOOO”

Related: Nikki Bella Flaunts Her Abs In Post Baby Photo: ‘Mama Is Almost Back’

Take a peek at the total body change (below):

We would like to personally thank Myers for sharing these HOT clips and pics with all of us. Because DAYUM! In case you didn’t know, the 24-year-old is going hard at the gym in preparation for his upcoming role as Albert Rothstein or Atom Smasher in the DC Universe’s Black Adam, which also stars Dwayne Johnson. The film’s production has been on a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has clearly given Centineo some extra time to work out daily.

A couple of days ago, the To All the Boys franchise star shared some “thirst trap” images as an update for fans on his training progress. Obviously, many people on social media took notice and commented their thoughts on his new physique. One follower wrote:

“I was not prepared”

Another said:

“My jaw dropped to the f**kin FLOOR!!!”

Also, same. And a third commented:

“Damn can you give us a warning first next time”

Even Noah’s on-screen love interest Lana Condor, who played Lara Jean in the Netflix rom-com, was in awe by his RIPPED new look:

“Noah. You look amazing”

Oh man. Drop us your reactions to Noah’s bod transformation in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Noah Centineo/Instagram]