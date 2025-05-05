Rihanna Reveals THIRD Pregnancy Ahead Of Met Gala -- LOOK!

What an incredible surprise — and on the day of the Met Gala, no less!

On Monday afternoon, Rihanna‘s photographer took to Instagram to reveal that the Barbadian beauty is expecting her THIRD child with partner A$AP Rocky! Yes, really!!

Photog Miles Diggs revealed the news Monday evening on the social media app just as celebs were starting to walk the Met Gala red carpet in NYC. In his post, he opted to share a jaw-dropping snap of the singer dealing with persistent rain showers… oh, uh, yeah, and with her baby bump on FULL DISPLAY!!!

We love this news! Of course, RiRi and Rocky are already parents to sons RZA Athelston, who will turn 3 later this month, and Riot Rose, who is 21 months old. And we’re so happy that a third baby is going to join the mix!

Thoughts, y’all?? Reactions?! Share your takes and congratulations down in the comments (below)!

