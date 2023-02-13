Super Bowl 2023: Twitter Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show & Return To Performing!

Rihanna has officially taken over Twitter!!

Following her stellar halftime performance during this year’s Super Bowl, social media came out in droves to support the beauty mogul. She stunned on stage in all red — and even made the world wonder whether she was carrying a potential baby along with her — as she descended onto the field from a raised partial stage high above the arena. It was an amazing (and possibly pregnant?!) performance. Truly a medley of everything we love about pop music! We are not worthy!!!

Clearly, fans on Twitter felt some kind of way about it all. They made their feelings known about how stunning the halftime show was in general. And, they weren’t shy about sharing their thoughts on RiRi’s possible baby bump that just seemed to be peeking out at various points during her medley, either!!

Ch-ch-check out ALL the best reactions to Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance (below):

Pregnant Rihanna when she got backstage after that SuperBowl performance pic.twitter.com/1VNdKDbab7 — Weekly Newsical (@WeeklyNewsical) February 13, 2023

rihanna’s baby in the womb during the performance pic.twitter.com/5j7kJQbABs — ylcoo (@ylcoooo) February 13, 2023

My reaction when Rihanna first song is Bitch Better have my money after 6 years pic.twitter.com/l6txyJgNNO — Jobless Yb Fan (@ShisuiTheDonn__) February 13, 2023

rihanna’s baby in the womb rn

pic.twitter.com/dz3p34LAPD — Jeffery Werkins (@JefferyWerkins) February 13, 2023

Watching Rihanna perform Umbrella pic.twitter.com/mmJdIdCvb1 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 13, 2023

Rihanna really making me watch football pic.twitter.com/3pY7LLPyuL — The Naija Don (@LexP__) February 12, 2023

Everybody tryna see if Rihanna pregnant again pic.twitter.com/MEUgbSiN15 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 13, 2023

Kanye watching Rihanna sing All of the Lights at the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/U5izsxtYGI — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 13, 2023

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show… pic.twitter.com/46BQInjFyt — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 13, 2023

sending you all the love. you got this @rihanna ♥️???? #SuperBowlLVII — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 13, 2023

me ignoring the rest of the game after rihanna’s performance pic.twitter.com/UwMR8pvJ0k — lvrrrrr (@lvrsals) February 13, 2023

Me and my friends running to get tickets to Rihanna if she announces a tour pic.twitter.com/oPUK0fjhiY — jordan ♡︎☀︎︎♥︎ (@jojodances913) February 13, 2023

me realizing rihanna is pregnant with baby #2 so that means we are getting the new album in 2030 pic.twitter.com/9Gwn23tjIL — ً (@thewayq) February 13, 2023

rihanna and gaga said we don’t even need to be on the ground to slay pic.twitter.com/U2SO8jQX11 — asif 〄 (@chromaticgaga) February 13, 2023

drake finding out rihanna’s pregnant again pic.twitter.com/bzgwKjwoNM — adrian (@BLEMlSH) February 13, 2023

Rihanna’s finished performing, Super Bowl is over now pic.twitter.com/FUBqpqIpyk — PATRICKSTARRR (@patrickstarrr) February 13, 2023

