Rihanna

Super Bowl 2023: Twitter Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show & Return To Performing!

Twitter reacts to Rihanna's super bowl halftime show

Rihanna has officially taken over Twitter!!

Following her stellar halftime performance during this year’s Super Bowl, social media came out in droves to support the beauty mogul. She stunned on stage in all red — and even made the world wonder whether she was carrying a potential baby along with her — as she descended onto the field from a raised partial stage high above the arena. It was an amazing (and possibly pregnant?!) performance. Truly a medley of everything we love about pop music! We are not worthy!!!

Clearly, fans on Twitter felt some kind of way about it all. They made their feelings known about how stunning the halftime show was in general. And, they weren’t shy about sharing their thoughts on RiRi’s possible baby bump that just seemed to be peeking out at various points during her medley, either!!

Ch-ch-check out ALL the best reactions to Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

SOUND OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Rihanna/Instagram]

Feb 12, 2023 18:10pm PDT

