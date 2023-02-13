Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna Takes Over Halftime For A Sexy & Sultry Comeback Performance!

The wait is over and Rihanna is BACK!!

The Bajan babe took a lengthy break from music to build a beauty empire and become a momma — but she’s here, commanding the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl! Move over, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs… this is the show we really came to see!!

Related: Donald Trump Is Off His Rocker For Attacking RiRi!! Come On, Dude!

For her big halftime performance, RiRi started high above the stage wearing an all red number while singing, dancing, and teasing the crowd. Then, she was lowered down towards the stage at the center of the field to carry out her stunning show!

With dancers dressed in all white and hoodies pulled tight, Rihanna stood out in the bright ensemble. Her crew was strung out all across the 100-yard-field as the proud momma delivered an impressive medley of her biggest hits. From We Found Love and Work to All of the Lights, Wild Thoughts, and Umbrella, Rihanna gave the fans what they came to see!!!

Oh, and can we talk about what possibly looked like A FREAKIN’ BABY BUMP on the Barbadian beauty, too?!?! Fans were going wild online when it became clear Rihanna might be with child on stage! And when she started singing Diamonds alone on the stage suspended from the air and began to rub her belly during that portion (!!!), we absolutely lost it!

Ummm… WHOA!

Ch-ch-check out all of the highlights (below)!!!

rihanna opening the show with ‘bitch better have my money’ ???? #superbowl pic.twitter.com/xsvtNVxIRq — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 13, 2023

Rihanna wins the award for the absolute best Halftime Show shot. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/YmFyk2O8qr — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 13, 2023

Any Wild Thoughts of your own after this performance, Perezcious readers?

What do U make of all the baby bump rumblings online?! Think they’re legit??

SOUND OFF with your feelings on the song and dance (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]