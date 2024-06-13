Rihanna Gets Candid About A TOTALLY Unexpected Postpartum Issue -- And How She Overcame It!

Rihanna is keeping it real!

Refinery29 spoke with the R&B artist at the launch party for her new venture Fenty Hair on Monday. And during the chat, she opened up about suffering an unexpected postpartum side effect — hair loss! When asked how her relationship with her hair has changed since becoming a mother, she gasped while noting that hair loss was “not on the pamphlet” before she got pregnant. It was also a slow process, as she reflected:

“I did not expect it to happen in waves, either. I thought it would just happen and grow back.”

Wow! Such a vulnerable challenge to face as a new mom!

The Umbrella vocalist, who shares RZA, 2, and Riot, 10 months, with partner A$AP Rocky, said patches of hair fell off in various spots on her head over an extended period of time. She didn’t reveal after which pregnancy this began, but she was honest about it nonetheless! She candidly recalled:

“At that point, I just said, alright, enough is enough.”

Girl, we get it! Hair loss is super stressful — and adding that on top of all the other aspects of postpartum life?? Brutal! Thankfully, RiRi was able to turn the difficult condition into inspiration! She continued:

“I learned to embrace that in itself. That just actually made me get a little more creative and clever with my hair stuff.”

And now she’s starting a whole hair brand. Love! See how stunning she looked with her tight curls at the event (below):

Fans were thrilled to hear the 36-year-old get so candid about this common yet often unspoken postpartum struggle, too! So many of them commented on Instagram:

“one thing she is gonna do is be relatable while giving us quality. the girl just can’t be beat.” “I love Rhi’s human moments!! ” “That postpartum hair loss is ruthless ” “love celebs speaking about the realities of hair loss, through pregnancy or otherwise .” “Given how personal Black hair is, this is the kind of relatability I really wish Cecred [Beyoncé’s new haircare line] had” “We all can resonate with this #motherhood” “This is so important to share, we need to discuss such things related to pregnancy and postpartum. Women deserve to know what body changes they’ll face, how to prepare for them (if possible) and how to live and find support. Inspiring!”

She’s clearly in good company with this issue. It happens a lot, and new moms who know about it really know about it! Too bad nobody warned her before she started having babies — we bet it was a shock when she started going through it! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us hear ’em (below)!

