Did Rihanna Just Very Openly Reveal Her Musical Future? DAMN!!

Are we all just being trolled by Rihanna right now? Or is she actually serious?

On Thursday, the singer possibly tried to send a not-so-subtle hint to fans who are not-so-patiently waiting for R9 by sharing an announcement with her latest outfit. While out and about in New York City with her man and baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, she sported a blue graphic tee that read:

“I’m retired. This is as dressed up as I get.”

WHOA!!! Hold up! RETIRED?!?! From what?! Music??? Riri, do not play with our emotions like this! Ch-ch-check out the shirt (below):

As you know, her fans have been begging for the superstar to release her ninth album after she dropped Anti back in 2016. But instead, she has been preoccupied with running her Fenty brands and raising her two sons. Over the years, Rihanna has teased the project from time to time. She even promised to release new music in 2023 during an interview with British Vogue! Yet nothing! No new album! No new singles! Then, flash forward to April, she confirmed to Extra that a new album was again in the works, saying that “it’s gonna be amazing.”

However, fans aren’t holding their breath on a record coming out anytime soon — especially with her wearing this eyebrow-raising shirt now! In fact, some think this is confirmation the album is never, EVER coming! See the X (Twitter) reactions (below):

“yall… it has been almost a decade since her last album. accept it. this lady IS retired” “Rihanna was spotted in public wearing a shirt saying ‘I’m Retired’ it’s actually over” “Is that pic of Rihanna wearing a ‘retired’ shirt recent? She and yall better quit playing with me.” “Rihanna literally said f**k yall, I’m retired never getting an album from a retired queen” “Not Rihanna being spotted wearing a ‘i’m retired’ shirt.. GIRL IF YOU DON’T GET IN THE BOOTH!!” “Rihanna actually said don’t bother asking me for new music, ‘I’m retired’, lol.” “oh we never gettin an album” “Retired from what? Girl don’t play!!” “we get it the album is never coming :(“

It’s safe to say that the fans are freaking out right now! However, everyone should possibly take the shirt with a grain of salt! Rihanna has called herself a “troll” in the past! So, there is a strong chance she’s just trolling us! Perhaps, this is actually a sign R9 is happening this year, and she decided to pull a cruel prank in the meantime?? Or is that just wishful thinking?!

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you feel like Rihanna is telling us she’s actually retired from music now, or just playing around? Sound OFF in the comments below!

