Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna’s Daughter Dream Heads To School As A KINDERGARTNER!

And just like that, another Kardashian baby begins their school journey. They grow up so fast!!

Yes that’s right, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter Dream Kardashian just began kindergarten. Can you believe it??

The 5-year-old’s mom took to Instagram Tuesday to proudly show off a pic of her little one all geared up in a school uniform, including a plaid skirt, white polo, navy blue cardigan, and white socks and shoes. So cute!! The celeb kid also sported a stylish purple, sparkly backpack because you know… we’ve got to keep it cute.

Chyna captioned the photo:

“Dream’s First day of Kindergarten. Proud mom moment”

Fans and industry members alike were quick to hop in the comments section to send off the newest student with love! Influencer Morgan Westbrooks dropped a simple heart-eye emoji, while actress Elise Neal wrote:

“growing so beautiful like her momma”

One fan even had to give Rob a little shoutout, writing:

“Spitting image of Queen Chyna & Rob.. Adorable”

While another follower took it a step further, noting:

“She looks like Rob senior! She’s so adorable”

See the full post (below):

We can see it! All love as this little one embarks on her important journey of education. What do YOU think of the adorable pic, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Images via Black Chyna & Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]