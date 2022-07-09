Rob Kardashian Posts Super-Cute Pics Of 'Paradise' With Daughter Dream On Family Vacation!

There ain’t much better than summer fun in the sun!

Rob Kardashian is evidently enjoying the nice weather and spending some serious quality time with his daughter, 5-year-old Dream Kardashian, under blue skies!

The 35-year-old reality TV veteran and KarJenner family scion clearly loved his time at “Kamp KoKo,” which went down recently when his sister Khloé Kardashian opted for a beach outing to celebrate her 38th birthday.

On Saturday morning, Rob showed off a brand-new full carousel of pics of his adorable daughter enjoying her time out in the sun, as you can see (below):

Paradise with Dream, indeed!

And he wasn’t the only one to share new shots, either! Also on Saturday morning, Khloé herself revealed how the fam traveled via “Kylie Air” to their tropical destination, allowing Kamp KoKo to go down in the best way.

Ch-ch-check out Khloé’s sweet travel montage video from the birthday event (below):

This family seriously knows how to travel in upscale style, don’t they? Jeez!

We absolutely love seeing Dream and True Thompson enjoy their fun family time together, tho!

Truly some amazing memories being made on that trip!!

[Image via Patricia Schlein/WENN/Rob Kardashian/Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]