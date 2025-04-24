Pedro Pascal SLAMS ‘Heinous Loser’ J.K. Rowling Over Her Anti-Trans Views

Pedro Pascal isn’t hiding his feelings about J.K. Rowling amid her anti-trans views.

Last week, the UK Supreme Court unanimously — and egregiously — ruled that trans women are not legally women under Britain’s Equality Act. After the heartbreaking decision was made, J.K., who’s been extremely aggressive about her anti-trans views, took to X (Twitter) to praise “three extraordinary, tenacious Scottish women with an army behind them” for getting “this case heard by the Supreme Court” and helping protect “the rights of women and girls across the UK.” To really punctuate her support, she added how “proud” of the gender-critical group For Women Scotland, which she funded, and added a photo of herself smoking a celebratory cigar.

In the days since, activist Tariq Ra’ouf has criticized the 59-year-old calling her reaction “some serious Voldemort villain s**t,” and called for a boycott of all “Harry Potter-related” projects. Watch HERE.

And Pedro clearly couldn’t agree more!

In the comments, The Last of Us actor absolutely BLASTED the Harry Potter author:

“Awful disgusting S**T is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior.”

As many know, Pedro’s younger sister Lux Pascal came out as trans in 2021. The Fantastic Four star has been unwaveringly supportive of her and the larger LGBTQIA+ community for years — even recently appearing at Marvel’s Thunderbolts premiere in the UK with a t-shirt reading, “Protect the Dolls” — a term often used in the LGBTQIA+ community to refer to trans women (see above).

What are YOUR reactions to Pedro’s comment, Perezcious readers??

To learn more about how you can help the LGBTQ+ community, check out https://www.glaad.org/

