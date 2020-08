We are starting to get the first wave of pandemic-inspired music, and Robert Grace is not only early to the party – he BROUGHT the party!

The Irish lad is giving us such well-made pop that feels cool but accesible. He reminds us of a younger Ed Sheeran, especially with his hip hop-influenced flow. Fake Fine also gives off Gnash and Bazzi vibes.

Check it out above!

