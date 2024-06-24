Got A Tip?

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson Breaks Silence On Being A Daddy 3 Months After Welcoming Daughter With Suki Waterhouse!

Robert Pattinson is opening up about fatherhood for the first time!

Three months after welcoming his daughter with Suki Waterhouse, The Batman star can’t help but gush over his little one — and how much she’s thrown him into a time warp! While at the Dior Homme menswear spring/summer 2025 Paris Fashion Week show over the weekend, the Twilight star dished:

“It makes me feel very old and very young at the same time.”

How inneresting! We completely understand the part about feeling old… He’s just at a completely different stage in life now than he’s ever been in before with a HUGE new responsibility! And maybe it makes him feel young at the same time just being in the presence of such a fresh little human being learning about the world for the first time! And it sounds like she’s coming into her own so quickly!

Robert gushed:

“I’m amazed by how quick their personality comes, at just three months. I can kinda see who she is already. It’s great.”

Awww! That’s so cute! You can tell how much he already loves being a poppa!

What are your reactions to Robert’s comments, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Suki Waterhouse/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]

Jun 24, 2024 15:00pm PDT

