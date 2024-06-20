Jenna Dewan Welcomes Baby #2 With Fiancé Steve Kazee Amid Channing Tatum Legal Drama!

Jenna Dewan’s baby is finally here!

The former backup dancer announced on Instagram Friday that she and her fiancé, Steve Kazee, welcomed their second child — a baby girl named Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee — on June 14. Alongside pictures from the day she was born, Jenna wrote:

“From the moment you arrived, you have brought immense joy and love into our lives… your gentle grace, sweetness, and beauty have captivated our entire family. Our hearts are overflowing with love, and we are truly blessed by your presence. Welcome to our world baby girl”

Aww!! Check out the announcement — and an adorable video of her two other kids meeting baby Rhiannon for the first time (below):

Jenna and Steve already share a 4-year-old son, Callum. The 43-year-old actress is of course also momma to 11-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum. It’s great to hear some happy news from Jenna, especially amid the nasty legal battle with her ex over Magic Mike money!

Congratulations to Jenna and Steve on their bundle of joy! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Jenna Dewan/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]