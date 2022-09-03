Listen To This: THE DRAMA!!!!!

Rosalia is the reigning queen of Spanish-language music. No woman is hotter than her right now!
She has joined forces with the king of bachata, Romeo Santos, for an instantly timeless bachata song. A modern classic!!!
This is dripping with romance!!!!
El Pañuelo is the finest and most-satisfying meal! It’s an appetizer, entree AND dessert!
Check it out above!
